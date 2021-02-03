New Editor takes up post at the Herald

The Fermanagh Herald is pleased to announce the appointment of Ray Sanderson as Editor.

Mr Sanderson has been a member of the editorial team at the Fermanagh Herald for over 20 years, joining the newspaper in 1999 as a senior reporter before being appointed Sports Editor and later Deputy Editor in 2000. Prior to joining the Fermanagh Herald he worked with the Impartial Reporter for 21 years holding the position of Deputy Editor.

A native of Enniskillen, Ray is a highly respected and popular member of the community and will oversee the editorial development of Fermanagh Herald print and digital editions.

Speaking following his appointment, Ray said: “It is a great honour to be appointed editor of the Herald. During these challenging times for the wider community, the Herald will continue to keep its many readers informed about key events in the county and we will celebrate all that is great and good about Fermanagh.”

With a combined weekly audience in excess of 80,000 across its print, website and social media platforms, the Fermanagh Herald continues to be a popular source of local news and advertising services for the people and business of Fermanagh at home and abroad.

The Herald is part of the North West News Group which also publishes the Omagh based Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle, Dungannon Herald, Derry People & Donegal News in addition to Gaelic Life and North-West Brides.

Ray is married to Siobhan and they both have two children Cora and Damhán.