Mohan looks ahead to the European Championships

JUST over a year and a half ago, Tom Mohan led his Ireland Under-19 team to within touching distance of the European Championship final and now the Aghadrumsee man is hoping to go one step further as he prepares his side for the European Championship qualifiers this Autumn.

Ireland were drawn to face Bulgaria, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro and Mohan is expecting a mammoth challenge from them all, in their quest for qualification for the European Championships.