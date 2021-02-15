+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McGOVERN, Anna

Posted: 7:39 pm February 15, 2021

McGOVERN, Anna (née Gilleece) – peacefully, 14th February 2021, loving wife of the late John and dear mother of Sean (Paula), Raymond (Noreen), Peadar (Frances), Pat, Deirdre (Brendan), Marie and late Kevin RIP.

Remains leaving her home tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House and Funeral Mass strictly private as per current Covid regulations. Mass viewable on St. Naile’s Church webcam https://mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-nailes-church-kinawley

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, her brother and sister and extended family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

