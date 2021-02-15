+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McCARRON, Anne

Posted: 7:40 pm February 15, 2021

McCARRON, Anne – (formerly Belfast), 13th February 2021, peacefully. Pre-deceased by her brother Gerard, RIP.

Sadly missed by her parents Mary Ellen and Benny, her brothers Gabriel, Jude, Aidan, sister Nuala, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece, nephew and extended family circle.

Remains leaving her parent’s home at 10.45 am on Wednesday to arrive for 11 am at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley. House and Funeral Mass strictly private as per current Covid Regulations.

Funeral Mass viewable on St Naile’s Church webcam: https://mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-nailes-church-kinawley

Our Lady, Queen of Knock pray for her,

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her,

Our Lady of Medjugorje pray for her.

