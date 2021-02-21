McCAFFREY, Maria – Woodruff, Riverside, Cornagrade, Enniskillen, peacefully, 19th February 2021. Loved and cherished mother of Nicola Rushe (Sean) and Paul (Claire). Dearly loved sister of Albert (Sue), Una 0’Mahony (Tony) and the late Joseph, Xavier and Thomas.

Mass on Monday, 22nd February 2021 may be viewed on St. Michael’s webcam, followed by cremation.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Please note, the house, Mass and cremation is strictly private to family and close relatives only please.

“Heaven is now her home”