Man is arrested after Wattlebridge security alert

A MAN aged in his 40s was arrested and questioned by officers from the Garda Special Detective Unit in connection with the Wattlebridge security alert.

It is believed that the man was lifted at his home in Co Cavan last Thursday under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, after claims of a Continuity IRA sniper attack on a helicopter during a hoax border bomb alert last month.

Although the man in question was released the following day, it is believed that a property in connection to the individual was also searched by police in the Newtownbutler area.

The Wattlebridge security alert ended after a joint operation carried out by Gardai and PSNI found live ammunition at a bus shelter nearby and was declared a hoax by police.

However, Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn continues to deny claims that republican paramilitaries fired a high powered Dragunon sniper at a police helicopter.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0