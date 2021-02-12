Louise turns loss into quest to help others

AN ENNISKILLEN woman who has been through the loss of her beloved partner and cousin through suicide is using her birthday to raise much needed funds for a local mental health charity.

Louise Boyle is asking her friends, family and the wider community for donation to North West STOP – Suicide Prevention for her birthday, following the tragic loss of her dear partner Michael Doherty last summer.

Then in November, her younger cousin Christopher Martin also passed away from suicide. Now, her aim is to help prevent any other family going through the same pain she and her family have suffered.

As Louise told the Herald, 2020 had started like any other year for the family, looking forward to going on holiday in September and making plans for the future.

“Little did we know how our lives would change,” she said. “Michael, my partner and I lived together with my mum. We had a great life, he was my best friend and we were planning on spending the rest of our lives together.

“Michael loved all his family and friends and they always came first. On July 18th, Michael took his own life and all those plans we only ever going to be plans. There was no signs, no mental health issues you wouldn’t of met a more happier person and always smiling.”

Louise continued, “Then on the November 5th my little cousin Christopher done the same. Family is such a big thing for me as I am a only child my cousins have always been like siblings to me.

“Again, same story with Christopher couldn’t have met a happier person always smiling and loved his life and lived it to the full. He loved his family they meant so much to him.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0