Local house prices on the up even with market shut down

THE average price of a house in Fermanagh and Omagh has increased by 3.3 per cent to £134,513 this year despite the housing market being effectively shut down from April to June 2020.

The latest figures which were compiled by Land and Property Services with the assistance of the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) were released in the past week and refers to results from the most recent quarter available, October to December last year.

Despite the government restrictions imposed to stop the spread of Covid during lockdown 1, when estate agents were closed to the public and unable to arrange viewings on properties, there was a surge in property sales in the next quarter (July to September 2020) when sales increased by a significant 4.9 per cent.

However, the statistics also put a figure on just how badly the housing market in Northern Ireland was affected by government restrictions with the record showing that house sales in the period from April to June last fell by a massive 68.3 per cent compared to the same period the year before.

With an average price of £134,513 for a house here, the Fermanagh and Omagh Council is the third cheapest council area in Northern Ireland to buy a home. Only Derry City and Strabane and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council areas come in lower than here with average house prices 0n the region of £130,000. The average price of a house in Belfast is recorded at £140,750 while the most expensive property can be found in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area where the average house price will set you back £174,148.

