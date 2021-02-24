+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSportGAALet the children play- Doherty
Shaun Doherty

Let the children play- Doherty

Posted: 4:19 pm February 24, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com
County football co-ordinator Shaun Doherty calls for bar on children’s outdoor sport to be reviewed
 
“It’s sad and I’ve got to the stage where it would break your heart seeing the kids not doing anything. There’s only so may parks and forest walks you can go on. They want that bit of social interaction with their friends”. 
 
How many parents can relate to Fermanagh football co-ordinator, Shaun Doherty’s sentiments? The Kinawley man is first and foremost a dad of three young children and the current restrictions are having a huge impact on the welfare of our kids, says the former Fermanagh footballer,
 
“I can see my own children, they’re falling back a wee bit, I’d love to see them out participating again because they do fall back physically but socially too.”
 
