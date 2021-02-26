+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Iconic Quinn's pub set for demolition
Iconic Quinn’s pub set for demolition

Posted: 1:39 pm February 26, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S LONG been the first (and last!) stop for local GAA fans, but now Quinn’s pub in Drumcondra could be knocked down to make way for shops and flats.
Sold by liquidators in 2019, the popular watering hole near Croke Park was one of two north Dublin bars once owned by local businessman Sean Quinn and was used as a meeting place by many a Fermanagh football fan, as well as locals going to concerts and other events in the area.
Now a planning application has been lodged with Dublin City Council seeking to convert Quinn’s pub into apartments and retail space. The application is for scores of apartment units, a bookmakers, cafe and shops, as well as communal areas, gardens, and parking.
A planning decision on the application is expected later in the year.

