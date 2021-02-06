‘Horrendous pressure’in midst of Covid admissions surge

A COVID ward manager at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) has spoken out about the “horrendous pressure” staff are facing every day as they struggle to cope with the huge surge in admissions during recent weeks.

Sister Mairead Boyd, who oversees Ward 9, said that the last two weeks had definitely been the worst so far in the SWAH during the pandemic.

She said, “Yes we are under horrendous pressure, morale can be low and we are tearful at times, but we continue to support each other as best we can and pick each other up when times are difficult.”

To help ease the considerable strain on the nurses, the ward manager has appealed for members of the public in Tyrone and Fermanagh to keep on following the public health advice and help slow the spread of the virus.

“During the first lockdown, SWAH was not anywhere near as strained as we are this time,” Sr Boyd continued.

“The predictions were that the huge surge/peak of Covid-19 admissions would start to arrive on the week of January 18, but it actually arrived a week earlier. We are under severe pressure at this stage.

“The past two weeks have definitely been the worst so far of the pandemic.

“As nurses, we are under horrendous pressure daily on our 12-hour shifts.

“Unfortunately, due to the extreme shortage of nurses in the profession, staff are working extra shifts every week.

“They are going above and beyond to care for their patients and cover the ward. I feel their dedication has to be commended.”