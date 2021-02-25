Hopes high as vaccine benefits start to show

THERE IS good and bad news on the Covid front this week, but thankfully there is more good than bad, particularly on the vaccine front.

The first piece of good news is that the county is continuing to keep its Covid numbers encouragingly low, with just 49 people in the Fermanagh and Omagh area testing positive for the virus in the past week, accounting for an infection rate of 42. That’s a number that has been falling dramatically and consistently over the last number of weeks, and has helped the area reclaim its title of lowest Covid rate in the North.

When that number is broken down to a local level, only 20 of the 49 cases in the past seven days were here in the county, and in some parts of Fermanagh the infection rates was as low as 12.

In the BT74 postcode area, covering Enniskillen, there were eight cases. In BT92, covering the Lisnaskea and Derrylin areas, there were also eight. In BT93, taking in Belleek, Garrison, Kesh and Derrygonnelly, there were two cases. There were also just two cases in the BT94 area of Brookeborough, Tempo, Irvinestown and Maguiresbridge.

The second bit of good news is the figures are suggesting it’s not just the lockdown that’s helping and the impact of the vaccine roll out is already seemingly being felt. A far cry from just a month or two ago, this week in the entire Council district only one person over 80 tested positive for Covid. This is likely due to the fact this age group was the first to be vaccinated and around 95 percent of over 80s in the North have now got their jabs.

The numbers are also coming down among those aged 60-79, with five local people in that age group testing positive this week. Again, this is likely down to 88 percent of those aged 75-79, 75 percent of 70-74 year olds, and 62 percent of those aged 65-69 now being vaccinated also.

