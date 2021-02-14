+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GORMLEY, John

Posted: 3:01 pm February 14, 2021

GORMLEY – The death has occurred of John Gormley, Shore Road., Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and late of Derryrona.

Remains will arrive on Tuesday in St. Michael’s Church, Mulleek, for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. #

Due to the current regulations, home, Mass and interment are private to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds over the Roscor viaduct, via Connors Cross on route to Mass in St. Michael’s. Messages of Condolence may be left below.

Sadly missed and always loved by his sister Annie McGlone, sister-in-law Johanna Gormley,entire family circle and friends. Enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

