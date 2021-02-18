GOODWIN, Joe – peacefully in the loving care of his family at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. Pre-deceased by his parents James, Ellie and brother John. Dearly beloved husband of Una and much loved father of Paul and loving brother of Tess Leonard.

May Joe Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at his home until removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe’s Funeral Mass and burial will be celebrated in the presence of his family and relatives (restricted to 25).

House strictly private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so as the funeral cortége travels to the chapel on Saturday morning adhering to current guidelines and social distancing. Joe’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Please leave a message of condolence in the book below.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, son, sister, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces and entire circle of relatives, friends and neighbours.