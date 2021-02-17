+44 (0)28 6632 2066
St Patrick leads the parade past St Michael's Church to lots of cheers from the crowd RMG61

Getting geared up for St Patrick’s

Posted: 8:33 am February 17, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are now inviting expressions of interest from constituted groups from across the district who are keen to take part in this year’s St Patrick’s Festival.
The Council would like to hear from any constituted community, arts, sports, cultural, heritage, linguistic or other groups who would like to take part in the St Patrick’s Festival which will run from Friday, 12th until Wednesday, 17th March.
With Covid-19 restrictions still in place the festival will take on a very different look this year and events or activities may be online, in person or a combination of both. All events will be subject to 
social-distancing and other restrictions.

