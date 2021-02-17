Getting geared up for St Patrick’s

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are now inviting expressions of interest from constituted groups from across the district who are keen to take part in this year’s St Patrick’s Festival.

The Council would like to hear from any constituted community, arts, sports, cultural, heritage, linguistic or other groups who would like to take part in the St Patrick’s Festival which will run from Friday, 12th until Wednesday, 17th March.

With Covid-19 restrictions still in place the festival will take on a very different look this year and events or activities may be online, in person or a combination of both. All events will be subject to

social-distancing and other restrictions.

