GAA: Fermanagh managers react to further delay

AS the news emerged that the GAA season has been put on hold a little longer, players, fans and management teams all had their own opinion on the decision.

Fermanagh senior football manager, Ryan McMenamin had been calling for some clarification on the issue and last Wednesday brought that,

“The GAA is in a tough situation , you would like the football to go ahead but now you’ve got a bit of peace knowing that nothing is going to be played until after Easter, so you can kind of sit and relax and plan for different things. It’s the way it is and I think people and players, where they might be annoyed (at the decision), as long as they have clarity on the matter, everyone can just move on.”