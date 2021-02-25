Do something extraordinary – Foster with us

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, more and more children and young people in the West are finding themselves in desperate need of a loving and supportive home. Whilst the number of children in need of a warm and stable home continues to soar, the number of foster carers in this area can’t keep up with the increasing demand.

So, we need your help.

To foster with Action for Children, you need to be over 21 years old, have a spare bedroom, the ability to work with children and have space in your life to give.

Avery Bowser, children’s services manager, explained: “We know that there are lots of people who have the space in their home to foster but they are often put off by myths about fostering. They think it’s only for certain types of people, but all kinds of people can foster.

“We need people from different backgrounds and communities to become foster carers because our children are all so different.

“We recruit ordinary people, from all walks of life, who do something extraordinary – become a foster carer.”

Action for Children’s goal is not only to help children survive but to give them the support they need to thrive.

Can you help?

If you are interested in becoming a foster carer or know somebody that would, please contact Action for Children’s fostering team for more information on 028 9046 0500 or email fostercareni@actionforchildren.org.uk