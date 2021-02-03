Covid cases falling rapidly

THE NUMBER of local Covid cases is falling rapidly in Fermanagh, and the community is being urged to keep up its efforts.

In the clearest indication yet the pain of the current lockdown is paying off, the number of positive cases in the wider Fermanagh and Omagh area in the past seven days has fallen to 150, accounting for an infection rate of 128. That’s down from 236 cases last week, 337 the week before, 511 the previous week, and 719 the week before that.

However, the situation is actually even better locally than those figures initially suggest, with the highest number of positive cases being recorded in the Omagh half of the district this week.

When the numbers are broken down to a more local level Fermanagh itself is doing even better, with just 57 of the 150 cases in the district being recorded as coming from here in the county.

