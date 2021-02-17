Council vows to take dangerous dog owners to court

With dog attacks on people are on the rise in Fermanagh, with the latest taking place just last week, the Council has warned it is in the process of taking legal action against dog owners.

Between November 18th and January 21, there were four dog attacks on people recorded in the local area. However, at a meeting Council’s environmental services committee it was revealed there had been more since.

Speaking last week, Cllr Deborah Erskine said she was concerned about the seemingly worsening situation after being approached by constituents.

“I’m seeing that dog attacks in the area are happening quite regularly, and it is worrying given the devastating impacts it can have,” said Cllr Erskine, stating she had been aware of a dog attack that weekend.

