Council votes to increase rates by 1.37 %

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has voted for a rates increase of 1.37 per cent for the 2021/22 year, as recommended by officials.
The new figures work out at 0.3718 pence in the pound for domestic rates and 22.1225 pence in the pound for non-domestic.
The final figure was said to have been greatly reduced from earlier
estimates which were coming in at around at a 7-8 per cent hike, but with a lot of work the lower figure was achieved without loss of
services.
Posted: 1:21 pm February 19, 2021