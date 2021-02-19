+44 (0)28 6632 2066
The councill meets again in Enniskillen next week

Council votes to increase rates by 1.37 %

Posted: 1:21 pm February 19, 2021

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has voted for a rates increase of 1.37 per cent for the 2021/22 year, as recommended by officials.
The new figures work out at 0.3718 pence in the pound for domestic rates and 22.1225 pence in the pound for non-domestic.
The final figure was said to have been greatly reduced from earlier
estimates which were coming in at around at a 7-8 per cent hike, but with a lot of work the lower figure was achieved without loss of
services.

