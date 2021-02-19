Council votes to increase rates by 1.37 %

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has voted for a rates increase of 1.37 per cent for the 2021/22 year, as recommended by officials.

The new figures work out at 0.3718 pence in the pound for domestic rates and 22.1225 pence in the pound for non-domestic.

The final figure was said to have been greatly reduced from earlier

estimates which were coming in at around at a 7-8 per cent hike, but with a lot of work the lower figure was achieved without loss of

services.

