Clocking up the miles for Macmillan Cancer support

DURING the month of February, Fermanagh natives Leigha Durnion and Niamh McCann have embarked on a demanding five mile a day walking challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and the duo have raised a staggering £777 heading into the final week of their initiative.

While Leigha admits that certain aspects of the challenge have been tough, she believes that the money will go a long way in helping a charity that provides so much care and support to families of people who are suffering from cancer.

“Niamh and I love keeping active and when you are working from home it can be difficult to motivate yourself on the cold and wet evenings, but once you’re out it is great. The amount of money we have raised in a short period of time for a worthwhile cause has made it less difficult for us.”

“I have had a few family members affected by cancer and Macmillan Cancer Support has always been there for them and many other individuals. Niamh and I wanted to do something to thank them, as well as getting our exercise in.”

At the time of going to press, Leigha and Niamh have raised over double of their original fundraising target and Leigha is hoping that their challenge might inspire other people to do their bit to support vital charities like Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Honestly I didn’t think that we would reach our first target of £300 and now we have raised about ?750. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported and motivated us to walk five miles a day for the month of February. Unfortunately, no one knows when cancer may affect their family so it’s really important to support these charities.”

