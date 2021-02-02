Championship gets the chop

THE Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has declared the Championship season null and void after 12 clubs voted in favour of the decision on Monday evening.

NIFL posted a statement saying,

“The league votes have been considered by the NIFL Board, who have approved the request of the clubs.

The 2020/21 NIFL Championship and NIFL Premier Intermediate League seasons have been officially cancelled.”

Ballinamallard Utd expressed their disappointment but remain hopeful a competition will be played in April or May,

“It has been a frustrating time for all concerned with the club, particularly having so many false dawns. The management and players have prepared physically and mentally so often for a commencement, but each time it didn’t happen,” the club statement said.

“The clubs will now look to a potential competition that could be played in April/May of this year that would include Championship and Premier Intermediate Clubs.”

NIFL has confirmed an alternative cup competition is “under consideration”.

The Irish Cup competition also remains under consideration by the IFA but following the latest decision to cancel the Championship season, it will prove even more difficult for the glamour competition to play out.