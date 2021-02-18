+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Butcher Robert is a cut above the rest

Posted: 7:25 pm February 18, 2021
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
BALLINAMALLARD butcher Robert Graham has been crowned UK young butcher of the year. 
The 22-year-old fended off strong competition to claim the prestigious title. He was announced as top of his category at a virtual awards ceremony held on Monday, February 15.
Speaking after winning the award Robert said, “I was shocked to be honest and didn’t expect it at all. In normal circumstances the event was to be held in the Hilton in London but with restrictions this was cancelled. 
“I was the last of 13 awards so my heart was in my mouth the whole way down. Truthfully it hasn’t sank in yet. In butchering terms it’s massive and it will take a while to realise what I have achieved.” 
Robert applied in July alongside hundreds of other hopefuls. Last Autumn Robert was unveiled as one of three finalists. 
“I was over the moon to make the top three in the UK but to go the whole way is something else.” 

