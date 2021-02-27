+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAABoyle helping build Brookeborough club for future
Gerry Boyle, Brookeborough GAC

Boyle helping build Brookeborough club for future

Posted: 6:23 pm February 27, 2021
FOR the past forty years, Gerry Boyle has been a long-standing member of the Brookeborough Heber MacMahons club.
 
Gerry occupies the position of club treasurer but before this he played his part on the pitch and later on the sideline, managing a number of underage Brookeborough teams before taking over at the helm on the senior team in the early 2000s.
 
Gerry admits it was a humbling experience to be able to work with so many different players and be able to watch them develop over the years.
 
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:23 pm February 27, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA