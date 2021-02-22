Balcas on hit show DIY SOS tonight at 9pm on BBC1

Watch local timber firm, Balcas, on the hit show DIY SOS tonight at 9pm on BBC1.

Spokesperson for Balcas, Roisin McManus, described it as “an honour” to supply fencing and sleepers for the project featured in tonight’s show which helped a Bangor family with complex medical issues.

The McCreight family described the work carried out by Balcas in their garden as ‘the cherry on the cake’.

We bring you some of the photos from the “Big Reveal” when the Balcas team who worked on supplying their local product was invited along to see the finished project in June 2019. Read the Fermanagh Herald this week for a full report.

