Volunteers help with vaccine roll out in Fivemiletown

A GROUP of local volunteers have assisted with the coronavirus vaccine roll out in Fivemiletown.

The Valley Medical Practice began administering the vaccine on Wednesday, January 13, and the Fivemiletown Coronavirus Response Group were delighted to assist.

Dr Walter Boyd from the practice thanked all the volunteers from the group and St John’s Ambulance for their assistance in making the process as seamless as possible. He also thanked Janice Allen, principal of Fivemiletown Community College for use of the school premises for the roll out.

Madge McCaffery was the first local resident to receive the vaccine closely followed by Gertie Primrose from Coonian.

Fivemiletown Coronavirus Response Group co-ordinator Iain Lendrum said, “It’s fantastic to see so many of the elderly members from our community who we looked after throughout the lockdown beginning the return to normality.”

Many of those who received the vaccine commented on how Dr Boyd and Dr Elliott in conjunction with their excellent staff issued over 100 vaccines in such a professional manner.

As more vaccines arrive the roll out will continue over the coming weeks and months. Mr Lendrum stated, “Hopefully we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for all our community. It’s hard to believe that its almost one year since our group was formed and we are still volunteering.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0