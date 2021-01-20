Village at a standstill during security alert

The Wattlebridge Road in Newtownbutler was closed on Tuesday due to an ongoing security alert PICTURE: ANDREW PATON

THE village of Newtownbutler came to a standstill yesterday (Tuesday) after PSNI began a search operation for a suspicious device in the Wattlebridge area.

Motorists were asked to use alternative routes after PSNI and Gardai closed the Wattlebridge Road and Cavan Road, in a cross border investigation.

A security alert was received seven days ago, shortly before republican paramilitaries claimed they had fired a high powered Dragunon sniper rifle at a Police helicopter, at the Wattlebridge Road on Thursday.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0