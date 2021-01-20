+44 (0)28 6632 2066
The Wattlebridge Road in Newtownbutler was closed on Tuesday due to an ongoing security alert PICTURE: ANDREW PATON

Village at a standstill during security alert

Posted: 9:58 am January 20, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE village of Newtownbutler came to a standstill yesterday (Tuesday) after PSNI began a search operation for a suspicious device in the Wattlebridge area.
Motorists were asked to use alternative routes after PSNI and Gardai closed the Wattlebridge Road and Cavan Road, in a cross border investigation.
A security alert was received seven days ago, shortly before republican paramilitaries claimed they had fired a high powered Dragunon sniper rifle at a Police helicopter, at the Wattlebridge Road on Thursday.

