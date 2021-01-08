Trust celebrates 10th birthday of family partnership

THE Western Trust in partnership with the PHA has celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Family Nurse Partnership Programme.

The programme started in the Trust back in the Autumn with the aim of helping promote positive mental health and wellbeing in childhood.

Family Nurse Partnership is an evidence-based, preventive programme offered to young mothers having their first baby. It begins in early pregnancy and is primarily focused on the future health and well-being of the child, as well as the future economic self-sufficiency of the parents.

Monica Martin, Family Nurse Partnership Programme Supervisor explained, “What happens during pregnancy and in the first years of a baby’s life has a major influence on his or her subsequent behaviour, education, employment, health and other life chances.

“Family Nurse Partnership helps young parents deal with common insecurities, giving them a place to turn if they are struggling or need advice. Parents receive regular home visits from a specially trained Family Nurse.

“This innovative programme has achieved positive outcomes for both parents and children including improvements in antenatal health; improved parenting practices and behaviour, reduction in childhood injuries, neglect and abuse; fewer subsequent pregnancies and greater intervals between births; increased maternal employment and reduced welfare use and increased father involvement.”

