Tributes paid to ‘delightful gentleman’

TRIBUTES have poured in following the death of one of Enniskillen’s most prominent businessmen.

Robert Wilfred Donaldson, of Racecourse House, Factory Road, Enniskillen, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital.

Sympathisers described him as ‘a delightful gentleman’ who was ‘full of stories’, ‘an inspirational man who was determined to conquer all and achieved so much.’

His son David, paying tribute at the funeral service, described him as a man ‘who was so many things to so many people’.

“He was a loving husband the very best my mother could have asked for. Married for 56 years they had a lifetime of togetherness and were always a pair,” he said.

“We were all bless to have him in our lives for so many years. Throughout his stints in hospital one thing was certain mum would be by his side,” he recalled.

“He valued and cherished that support and he gave back in so many ways. Always a provider, always caring, a rock to lean on and always there.”

“When his father died when he was very young he never got the chance to be a son to his father and he missed that. He wasn’t a son to his father, but he was the most amazing father to his sons,” he said.

He said his father was a fountain of knowledge and was always the one to go to for advice.

“He supported us in his own unique, quiet guiding way,” said David.

Mr Donaldson was a member of Cleenish Select Vestry and the Rector and parishioners of Cleenish Parish, Bellanaleck expressed their sympathies to the family .

He is survived by his wife Esther, sons David (Edith) and Paul (Sandra) and grandchildren Justin, Kelly (Gareth), Lisa, Zoe, Ben and Charlie.

Following the service the burial was private.