Treatment of students is the untold scandal of pandemic

LOCAL councillor Sheamus Greene, pictured below, has called out the government for its ‘despicable’ treatment of students during a time when support is needed most.

“The way our student population are being treated is a reflection on our society,” he warned.

“Students were encouraged to return to college in September by government then threw in the scrap pile after the students had signed up to a college fee of between £4,000 to £10,000 as well as paying up to £200 pounds per week for accommodation.

“This is the untold scandal of this pandemic and I wouldn’t blame any student if they left this part of Ireland after this is all over and never looked back.

Cllr Greene’s extended frustrations come after a council motion by himself and Cllr Thomas O’Reilly was passed back in early November which asked for a ‘support package’ to be offered to all students effected by this.

“Fast forward to January 2021, another lockdown and still nothing for students who have and are being treated despicably by government,” explained Cllr Greene.

“They are tied down into contracts paying high rent for accommodation with no legal means of escaping from these.

“Many students supplement their income with part time jobs to support themselves, but many are now unable to access these jobs, leaving many of them in severe financial strain. Again, I call on the Assembly to right this wrong with immediate effect.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007