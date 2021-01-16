+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTreatment of students is the untold scandal of pandemic
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Treatment of students is the untold scandal of pandemic

Posted: 3:07 pm January 16, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

LOCAL councillor Sheamus Greene, pictured below, has called out the government for its ‘despicable’ treatment of students during a time when support is needed most.
“The way our student population are being treated is a reflection on our society,” he warned.
“Students were encouraged to return to college in September by government then threw in the scrap pile after the students had signed up to a college fee of between £4,000 to £10,000 as well as paying up to £200 pounds per week for accommodation.
“This is the untold scandal of this pandemic and I wouldn’t blame any student if they left this part of Ireland after this is all over and never looked back.
Cllr Greene’s extended frustrations come after a council motion by himself and Cllr Thomas O’Reilly was passed back in early November which asked for a ‘support package’ to be offered to all students effected by this.
“Fast forward to January 2021, another lockdown and still nothing for students who have and are being treated despicably by government,” explained Cllr Greene.
“They are tied down into contracts paying high rent for accommodation with no legal means of escaping from these.
“Many students supplement their income with part time jobs to support themselves, but many are now unable to access these jobs, leaving many of them in severe financial strain. Again, I call on the Assembly to right this wrong with immediate effect.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:07 pm January 16, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA