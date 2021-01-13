Transfer test scheduled for 27 February is cancelled

AQE has now cancelled the transfer test which was scheduled for 17 February.

In a statement, the exam board said, “Due to the ongoing uncertainty about the potential for an extended period of lockdown, the Board of AQE limited has decided to recommend to our grammar schools, the membership of AQE, that there should be no assessment offered by AQE in this academic year. The test scheduled for Saturday 27 February will therefore not take place.

“The health and safety of the children due to sit the exams is our top priority. As we cannot guarantee that the Executive will not extend the lockdown period at this stage, we do not want to cause any distress to the children and their parents by extending this period of uncertainty. We know these are anxious times for many.”