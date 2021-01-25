TALBOT, William Robert – 189 Cavan Road, Annaghmore, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, 25th January 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Dearly beloved by his wife Stella and children Adrian, Eleanor, Ivor and Joy and his grandchildren James, Rowan, Charlie, Arthur, Ellen, Chloe, Heath and Bertie and by his sister Ruth McCoy and her family.

Please note due to current circumstances and Government advice regarding Covid-19, the house and funeral will be private. Please adhere to guidelines. Cortége leaving the family home on Wednesday, 27th January at 2 pm arriving at Belturbet Parish Church for funeral Service at 2.30 pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Belturbet Parish Church, c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director or any family member.

“Looking only onto Jesus as I onward go”