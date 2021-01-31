Security threat prevents SWAH getting Covid-19 support

BRITISH military personnel will not be deployed to help at the SWAH due to security concerns.

Last week it was announced over 100 medically trained members of the military were to be brought in to the North to assist and support hospital staff in their continuing fight against Covid. The announcement was not been as controversial as feared, with Health Minster Robin Swann stating it had not been a divisive decision and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill stating she would not rule out any measure needed to save lives and would not turn Covid into a green and orange issue.

However, despite the lack of political discord on the decision, security fears persist. As such, it has now been decided that, due to the risks, there will be three hospitals the military support will not be not deployed to – SWAH, Altnagelvin, and the Royal Victoria in Belfast.