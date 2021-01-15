Overwhelming response to SWAH ‘urgent appeal’ for help

LOCALS across the Fermanagh area took to social media in their droves on Sunday night after the Western Trust sent out an ‘urgent appeal’ for staff needed at SWAH.

Due to increasing pressures on the healthcare system regionally, the South West Acute Hospital was left with no other option but to accept patient diverts caused by the increasing demand of Covid-19.

In an urgent appeal that was shared widely across social media, the Trust stated, “We would appeal to any off-duty staff who can come in this evening to help facilitate this, to please make contact with the hospital or go directly to the hospital.”

Later that night, the Trust took to social media once more to ‘thank’ locals for spreading the word and for the ‘overwhelming’ number of healthcare staff who came in to stabilise the emergency so quickly.

Following the appeal, Herald reader Gerry Keane posted his ‘thanks’ to the ongoing efforts made by NHS staff across the local area.

“Many thanks to all those working in our hospitals and health service who are doing their level best to keep people alive under surreal circumstances.

“Risking their own health for the greater good of all of us along with the worry of not bringing Covid home to their own families.”

