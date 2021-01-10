New Year welcome for newborns in SWAH

THE SOUTH West Acute Hospital welcomed two babies into the world on New Year’s Day.

The first local baby of 2021 was Kayden William born at 2.29am to parents Kim and Andrew McMahon from Fivemiletown. Later baby Logan was born at 2pm to parents Sarah and Niall Lindsay from Enniskillen.

For the parents the New Year undoubtedly began with celebrations as they welcomed new additions to their families.

Kim McMahon said Kayden had arrived a little earlier than expected, but it was definitely one of the best ways to start off a New Year.

“After having early complications and being left uncertain of the outlook to come, we both feel totally blessed to be able to have him home with us safe and well. He is settling in well to our family home, where he was welcomed by one very excited and totally besotted big brother Jack-James.

“We can’t thank the team of staff at the SWAH enough for the care and support they provided during my time in hospital, and enabling us to welcome our little man safely into the world.”

Fermanagh mum Kathryn Coulter welcomed her baby daughter Ellie-Jane to the world on Christmas Eve. After a few days Kathryn spoke about her experience of having a baby in the midst of a pandemic.

“Dale and myself were both worried that the restrictions would mean he could miss out on part of the labour but the hospital and staff were great. Dale was allowed to be with me when I was induced on the Wednesday morning but then he had to leave.”

Kathryn praised the staff saying they reassured her she was not alone.

