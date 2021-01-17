Motorists reminded to get their green cards sorted!

FERMANAGH motorists are being urged to contact their insurance provider if they have not yet received a ‘green card’ for driving in the South now that Brexit rules are in force.

Northern motorists are now required to carry their physical green card while driving cross-border, or elsewhere in the EU, to prove they have valid insurance for their vehicle. Many insurance companies have already automatically sent out the green cards to customers, however anyone who has not yet received theirs is urged to get in touch with their provider as soon as possible as it can take up to 15 days to be issued.

The Herald understands it will be at the discretion of An Garda Siochana if they require a motorist to present their green card when stopped while driving south of the border.

This is because if you are insured in the North, you will be insured in the South, and the green card itself is simply proof you are insured.

Local MLA Jemma Dolan said the insurance green card issue was another example of the impact Brexit is already having on cross-border life.

“The need for such documentation again shows there is no good Brexit for the people on this island, particularly those in border communities like Fermanagh, many of whom travel seamlessly between north and south on a regular or even daily basis,” said Ms Dolan.

“I would urge everyone who hasn’t received a green card yet to contact their insurance provider to make sure they continue to be covered as they travel across the border.”

While it has already been confirmed that drivers from the North will not have to display ‘GB’ stickers on their cars while driving in the EU post-Brexit, any Fermanagh drivers living on the southern side of the border and still have a NI licence should changed it for a southern one as soon as possible.

