Mannok ‘ready’ for Brexit breakup says O’Reilly

ONE of Fermanagh’s largest border businesses, Mannok, has said, “Regardless of the outcome of the Brexit negotiations we are ready.”

As the clock ticks down to the end of the transition period and Brexit finally happens businesses here are preparing to move into a new era.

The business formerly known as Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) is uniquely located on Fermanagh Cavan border with business premises in both jurisdictions. It is located on the only land border which will exist between the EU and the UK after Brexit.

Speaking about Brexit and the impact on Mannok, the company’s chief financial officer, Dara O’Reilly said, “On a day to day basis the Mannok business would have approximately 450-500 cross border movements of its product.

“On a daily basis we have probably on average 80-90 truck loads per day leaving our base here in Ballyconnell and Derrylin and traversing the Irish Sea over to our GB customer base. The border in that eventuality is invisible.

All that might differentiate the border in this area is a line in the tarmac on the road where it changes from one local authority to another but outside of that at present we have no customs infrastructure and haven’t had for many many years.”

