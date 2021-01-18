Major refurbishment plan for town monument 

TWO historic Fermanagh monuments are to undergo conservation work to help preserve them for generations to come.

The Department for Communities has announced that Devenish monastic site is one of five sites across the North where essential conservation work is to be carried out over the next 18-24 months.

While the sixth century site will not be closed while the work is carried out, unlike Kinbane and Dundrum Castles which the Department plans to shut for safety reasons, additional signage will be put up on the Fermanagh island.

“Some areas may in due course be required to be fenced off,” a Department spokesman said.

They added: “The works are primarily concerned with safeguarding the historic fabric of the sites and ensuring they continue to be safe places to visit and enjoy.”

Meanwhile, the more ‘modern’ nineteenth century Cole’s Monument at Forthill Park in Enniskillen is also set for refurbishment, after the Council approved planning permission for the works.