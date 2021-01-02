Little robin drops in to see George and Co

+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Posted: 9:07 am January 2, 2021

FESTIVE visitor has been dropping by to see the folk at the Bawnacre 
Centre in Irvinestown.
A robin has begun frequenting the North Fermanagh leisure centre and 
the red-breasted bird has brought a special festive feeling this year.
Although 2020 has been full of challenges this little bird has helped 
lift spirits as he flies by on a daily basis to check in on the workers, including manager George Beacom.
Darting in out of the cold, he’s found the perfect spot to oversee the buzz of ongoing work by perching on the desks.
Although they look cute robins are known to be very territorial and they’re also known for their forward mannerisms when it comes to human contact, just as this little chap has demonstrated.
Aside from this robins are synonymous with Christmas appearing on cards, wrapping paper and gifts each year.
Their connection with the season is thought to date back to Victorian times when Christmas cards were first sent. It was postmen in bright red uniform that delivered the cards and this earned them the nickname ‘robin’ or ‘redbreast’.

