JANUARY

Robert Baloucoune

Robert Baloucoune continued his impressive previous form into the opening rounds of the 2020 Pro14 Championship with Ulster in January. The Enniskillen starlet played a key role in his sides victory over Munster. After a string of impressive performances, Baloucoune has been hailed by Ulster Rugby fans all over the country for his direct playing style and the Fermanagh man definitely has a bright future for both Ulster and Ireland.

Voting will commence on Wednesday 10th February.

