FAHY – The death has occurred of Carmel Fahy, RIP, 23rd January 2021 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of 18 Inniskeen Close, Cornagrade, Enniskillen.

Due to Government advice the family home, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.

Deeply regretted by her sister Marie, Margaret and the Maguire and Fahy Families.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 26th January 2021 which can be viewed on St. Michael’s webcam.