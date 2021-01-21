Extended flu vaccinations underway at Castle Park

EXTENDED flu vaccinations got underway at the Castle Park Leisure Centre, Lisnaskea, with Maple group staff “delighted” to be rolling out the essential service for patients aged 50 to 64.

“This year the Board recommended that the usual flu vaccine would be extended to patients aged 50 to 64 that don’t have underlying health problems or that wouldn’t normally of had the flu vaccine,” explained Dr Rachael Wright.

“In primary care we try to prevent anything that we can and although there is less flu circulating this year, possibly due to masks, social distancing and hand washing, the risks of flu are still there.

“There’s still admissions that have a direct link to the flu, so if we can reduce any added pressure on our hospitals at the moment by preventing illness then I think that’s the rationale behind trying to roll this out.”

Dr Wright added, “While it is always a personal choice. The flu vaccine is important because it still prevents a significant illness.

“The flu can significantly impact you, and yes, while it’s less likely to attack patients who don’t have underlying health conditions, it’s still a nasty viral illness.

“Evidence shows that while Covid seems to hit harder if a patient contracts both Covid and flu at the same time, at least by getting the flu vaccine we can prevent at least one of these from happening which will alleviate pressures that are already on our health service to some extent.

“If there’s anyway we can prevent someone getting a condition that will then lead to them being in hospital, then I think that’s a good thing.”

