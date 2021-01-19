Derek to receive Irish sport volunteers in sport award

DEREK HOLLAND will receive nationwide recognition for his dedicated work with Enniskillen Royal Boat Club this week, as he will be awarded the Fermanagh award at this week’s virtual Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport awards, supported by EBS Mortgage Masters.

Derek works full time as a teacher and has three young children himself, but still manages to invest endless hours into volunteering at Enniskillen Royal Boat Club to allow each rower to be the best that they can be.

The club was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in June, the highest honour a volunteer group can be awarded, and this was down to the time and effort Derek puts into his role as Head of Rowing.

He gives the rowers the best of himself so that they can thrive under his leadership, becoming physically and mentally stronger. The Cross Community Club has been extremely successful in Ireland and in the U.K. in the last number of years, and this is down to the time and effort that Derek and his team of coaches put into the club.

Without Derek at the helm of ERBC, it just wouldn’t be sustainable. He will be honoured this week at the special virtual awards ceremony.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards were created to champion the contribution, commitment and dedication of the army of 450,000 volunteers across the country who go above and beyond by giving their time to Irish sport and physical activity each year. These volunteers dedicate some 37.2 million hours of volunteering across the country’s 13,000+ sports clubs and associations every year.

Towards the end of 2020, members of the public, as well as sports clubs and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contributions to sport has made a real difference to their community, club or county. The nominations and award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 11 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media, including former Director General of the GAA, Paraic Duffy, RTÉ broadcaster, Marie Crowe and CEO of CARA, Niamh Daffy.

Speaking about the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said, “Sport plays a central role in the social fabric of every community in Ireland, yet it would not happen at all without the army of volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise across pitches, courts, tracks, pools and community halls across the country.

This year, more than ever before, we have seen just how essential the role of the volunteer is in our local communities and to this end, it will be an honour to be able to recognise so many of these volunteers at this week’s virtual Volunteers in Sport awards.

Commenting on the awards, Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, TD, said, “It is a real honour for me to help recognise so many fantastic volunteers in our community at this year’s virtual Volunteers in Sport Awards. I have always admired the hard work and dedication that goes on behind the scenes in sport and physical activity throughout the country, and it is a privilege for me be involved this week to help celebrate so many incredible individuals who give their time and dedication to ensuring that sport in Ireland runs smoothly 365 days of the year. Volunteers are often overlooked, but they are truly the backbone of sport in Ireland and these awards are a superb way to recognise and honour their amazing contribution to their communities.”

