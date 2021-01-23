+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Dentists under 'relentless strain' during pandemic
Dentist Rachele Crozier from Delicate Dental, Lisnaskea

Dentists under ‘relentless strain’ during pandemic

Posted: 12:39 pm January 23, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE Covid-19 pandemic has caused a “relentless strain” on dental practices across the county, with morale among professionals at an “all time low” due to levels of stress and uncertainty, according to one local dentist.
“The impact of Covid means that capacity for us to see patients is much reduced, we’re currently working at around 25-30% of pre Covid activity levels,” explained Rachele Crozier, of Delicate Dental, Lisnaskea.
“After carrying out AGPs which is normally referred to as a filling, the surgery is then left empty for a period of time to allow any aerosol in the room to disperse.
“The surgery is then cleaned before it can be used again, which takes up to one hour and means there is only a certain number of AGPs that can be carried out per day.”
With footfall severely reduced, Ms Crozier warned of the impact this would have on oral health, “Between April and June 2020, the number of NHS dental items of treatment fell by 77% compared to the same period the previous year,” she said.

