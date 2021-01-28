Covid forces Lourdes pilgrimage cancellation for a second year

FOR THE second year in a row, Covid has forced the annual Fermanagh pilgrimage to Lourdes.

It’s been an annual feature of the life in the local diocese for the past 50 years, however the Diocese of Clogher Pilgrimage to Lourdes, which was due to take place from July 5-11, has decided not to go ahead with this year’s trip to the French holy site, due to the increased number of Covid cases in both Ireland and France.

Director of the pilgrimage, Brian Armitage , said the decision was not taken lightly.

“We are all conscious of the significance of the Lourdes pilgrimage to so many people of all ages across the diocese, especially the assisted-pilgrims,” he said. “It is in the interests of all, including staff members, that this decision is taken.”

Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy, said he believed people would understand why the decision had been taken.

“In a time of pandemic, where there is a serious risk to health and life, especially for those who are vulnerable, it is necessary for us all to serve the common good,” he said. “This decision, while regrettable, is a necessary one in the present situation.”

