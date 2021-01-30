Concern local farmers missing out over CAP

FERMANAGH’S farmers face being “left behind” their neighbours to the south as the consequences of Brexit continue.

That’s the fear of many in the county, with local Cllr Anthony Feely expressing concern that farmers and rural communities here “could be left behind as the south moves ahead with implementing its €10.5 billion share of the EU Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).”

“There is no certainty for farmers about funding beyond 2022 and no progress on the British government’s Shared Prosperity Fund,” said Cllr Feely.

“The Dublin government has undertaken a public consultation to inform their CAP national strategic plan with a confirmed budget of €10.5 billion.

“The British government dragged us out of the EU against our wishes and have left us in a no man’s limbo.”

He added: “All this poses a serious threat to the farming sectors ability to compete on a level playing field with our counterparts in the south.

