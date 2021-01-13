Community heartbroken by death of devoted mother

THE Enniskillen community has been left heartbroken following the tragic death of 48-year-old Annette Hallett of 7 Kilmacormick Close.

A devoted mother to Rory, Aoife and Carla, Ms Hallett will be forever remembered for her ‘kind soul’ and ‘pure heart’ as she carried a smile for everyone she met in life.

“Mum loved to wear colours as bright as her smile and loved new clothes,” explained her children. “Mum was gifted at shopping for others, especially for her grandson who she doted over and never came home from the local town empty handed for as she just loved spoiling him.

“Mum was always glamourous and never went without her hair and make-up done as she paid weekly visits to House of Beauty and Advanced Beauty to see her friend and hairdresser, Aoife.

“She took pride in her beautiful home and was at her happiest when cleaning every inch of it and kept it looking prestige.”

Ms Hallett was widely known across the local community for her caring nature, and focused much of her time on those who were suffering and in need of support the most.

“A sister and a friend, mum came from such a large family and was rarely seen without someone by her side.

“She loved her three children although her son Rory was not her only blue-eyed boy as her nephew Paul was her ‘big wee son’.

“Mum loved music, her favourite song was the ‘This Is Me’ from The Greatest Showman which was known to play on repeat until everyone knew the words twice over, a true Queen of the party as she just loved to entertain and welcomed all to her home.”

Ms Hallett’s mother Maureen also honoured her late daughter in a touching tribute, “I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain. Night night, Annette, I love you until we meet again.”

Ms Hallett is survived by her three children, parents Maureen and Brian, siblings Sinead, Jeannine, Sharon, Donna, Neville and Barry and pre-deceased by brother Adrian.

The funeral mass for the late Annette Hallett took place on Friday 1 January at St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery.

