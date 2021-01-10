Close encounters of the Coonian kind!

THERE HAVE been strange goings on in the skies over Coonian.

Better known around the country for its famous ghost house, the local area could become Fermanagh’s answer to Area 51 after Cllr Sheamus Greene reported a couple of ‘close encounters’ with literal UFOs, unidentified flying objects, in recent weeks.

It all began a few weeks ago when he spotted a strange orange glowing object in the skies over Carrickaheenan view point, near Brookeborough. Cllr Greene said he had been driving home when he noticed a strange light in the sky.

“My bus run was finished that day so I stopped and took the photograph,” he said. “Then I saw the orange light in the sky and it was in the photo as well, and I just thought, what is that?”

He added: “Without a shadow of a doubt, it was a UFO, because the definition of is unidentified flying object. It definitely wasn’t the sun, if you enlarge the photo there are three orange lights a wee bit apart.”

The weirdness doesn’t end there either. On the very next day after he spotted the first UFO, Cllr Greene discovered a local picnic table set in the same area completely wrapped in black plastic. Baffled as to why, Cllr Greene contacted the council department responsible for the table. Strangely, it was not the Council who wrapped the table.

“I’m as baffled as anyone else by it, it’s very spooky. ” he said.

Then, last week, Cllr Greene was walking near in the local area when he spotted yet another unidentified object flying in the sky, this time in daylight. Some suggested it may have been Santa on a test run, however many others had more extra-terrestrial ideas as to what the object may be.

Cllr Greene has since been getting messages from people about the strange happenings from as far away as Cork and even America.

“One person said they had seen these lights, and one of the quotes sent to me was that possibly that plastic was put on the bench to stop you looking up as it’s a view point,” he said. “Then they ended the message very spookily by saying ‘tread carefully’.”

All in all, though, Cllr Greene conceded: “It’s a bit of light relief. I’m not taking it all too seriously.”

