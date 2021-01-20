+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Catherine takes on new role as High Sheriff
Catherine Irwin

Catherine takes on new role as High Sheriff

Posted: 7:25 pm January 20, 2021
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

THE new High Sheriff for County Fermanagh has been unveiled.
This year it is understood that local woman and recent MBE recipient Catherine Irwin will take on the role. Ms Irwin received an MBE for services to girlguiding earlier this month.
She has volunteered with girlguiding for 30 years and has made a significant impact within her local community. Over the years Ms Irwin has held various roles and was appointed as Girlguiding’s UK Chair of the Board in 2018. During the coronavirus crisis she led the continuance of strong governance for the charity, ensuring it adapted to new circumstances.
The role of High Sheriff is a largely ceremonial one which is transferred annually. In 2020 the role was held by cancer charity founder Breda McGrenaghan.

