CASSIDY, Paul – (29 The Meadows, Irvinestown) peacefully, in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 16th January 2021. RIP. Loving partner of Geraldine, beloved father of Sean (Emma) Kevin, Christopher and Andrea, cherished step father of Tracey,Kerry and Paul, devoted grandfather of Jarlath, Eibhleann, Roan, Holly and Logan, and much loved brother of Brian, Martin, Kevin, Francis, Patricia, Kathleen, Eileen, Jo, Siobhan and the late Levinus and Aidan, RIP.

Paul will be leaving his late residence on Tuesday morning at 10.20 am, arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.15 pm. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects can do so whilst maintaining safe social distancing as the funeral cortège makes its journey to the church via Main Street, Irvinestown.

Regrettably due to the current restrictions with Covid-19 the family home, funeral Mass and cremation will be private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to British Lung Foundation / IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis). Cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, step children, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace